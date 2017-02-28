Springfield police arrest man at traffic stop with loaded firear - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield police arrest man at traffic stop with loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield man was arrested yesterday following a traffic stop on King St. at around 9 p.m.

Officers on patrol in the area observed a Honda Civic traveling on the wrong side of the road before fleeing down Northampton Ave. from Wilbraham Road.

The vehicle was stopped by officers on foot on King Street, but as police approached the vehicle, it could be seen that the driver was making an attempt to pull off.

Officers convinced the operator to not try to drive off, and upon searching the vehicle was able to find a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver.

Kyle Wright, age 24 of Springfield, was arrested and charged with:

  • Carrying a Firearm Without a License
  • Possession of Ammo
  • Failure to Yield
  • No Inspection Sticker
  • Failure to Signal
  • Speeding

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).

