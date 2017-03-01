Colder and blustery with snow squalls late Friday

We've seen some strong wind gusts around the area today with many weather stations reporting 40 to near 60mph gusts through the morning and afternoon! This west-northwest wind will become less gusty tonight, but we are still quite breezy. Temperatures continue to fall and by dawn Friday we should all dip into the upper teens with a wind chill in the low teens.



Expect a clear sky tonight and a sunny start in the morning, which will help bring temperatures to the mid-30s by the early afternoon. However, our next weather system will be a fast-moving Arctic front that will usher in another shot of cold air-much colder air actually. With this front we will have scattered snow squalls which will pack brief, isolated heavy downpours of snow which may coat roads. Also, wind gusts will go back up and 30-40mph gusts are possible Friday night through Saturday.



Our weekend will be sunny and dry, but very cold. Temperatures Saturday will range from the teens in the hills to mid-20s in the valley, not including any wind chill. As winds lighten Saturday night, temperatures will fall to the lower single digits and even below 0 for some! We get back to the mid and upper 30s by Sunday afternoon, plus we will have less wind to deal with.



Temperatures moderate early next week with highs back to the 40s Monday and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. We've got another area of low pressure passing well northwest, allowing for a warm-up and scattered showers. Our next cold front will bring showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then colder air will build back in with high pressure by Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.