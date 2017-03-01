Monson Police warn of men posing as National Grid contractors

Monson Police are warning residents of a robbery on Palmer Road that started as a scam.

The suspects were dressed in traffic vests and had ID badges, claiming they were members of National Grid.

It was a surprise visit for one Monson family on Tuesday when two men knocked on their door. They told the homeowner they were representatives from National Grid, which could convince anyone on this road.



"There is an electric company right down the road, actually right around the corner, National Grid is there," said Bob Church of Monson.

One man was wearing a traffic vest, ID badge, and walkie-talkie and told the homeowner they needed to check property lines to install proper lighting.

However, only the homeowners were robbed blind.



Police posted to Facebook saying, "One of the men left and entered the home through an unlocked front door where he stole a quantity of jewelry from inside. The residents didn't realize they had been victimized until the after the men had already left.”



Church, who lives on Palmer Road, has lived on this road for over 40 years.



"Once in a while, you hear a few things, but very little. That's why it surprises me so much, because it is such a great town," Church added.



The two suspects are described as a short, well-groomed man, and a tall, thin poorly groomed man. They drove a black SUV, likely a Ford Expedition.

The search is now on, as neighbors begin to question how this could've happened.



"We do lock the doors now and just make sure everything is secure before we go to bed," Church noted.



What seemed to fool the homeowners was the scammers attire. Police said that one had that plastic ID badge hanging from his belt and a walkie-talkie.

According to National Grid, they first and foremost do not use walkie-talkies.



"Every employee carries a photo ID card, and any contractor doing work for the company is also required to carry an ID," the company said in a statement.

Michael Bonneville of Monson added, "I would've asked them for a phone number I could call to see if it is actually legit."



Like Bonneville, National Grid said that if you feel any concern whatsoever, it's best to call the company immediately to identify the employees.

National Grid could not comment further on this incident, but is urging customers to be extra cautious.



"Just be careful, you know? You just never know who is going to be knocking on your door," Bonneville noted.



Monson Police said that if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood or anything may match the description of two men, you are encouraged to contact police.

