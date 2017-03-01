Authorities issue cease and desist order on local pot shop

Authorities issued a Cease and Desist order on a shop that was allegedly giving away marijuana.

People were seen lining up outside of that store on Page Boulevard in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Moments later the pot store was shut down by police following a cease and desist order from Springfield's law department.

Around 50 people were in line waiting to pay an entrance fee and get some pot

.

The shop's proprietor told the crowd they were closed and the crowd went home.

The shop was being operated under the name, Mary Jane Makes Your Heart Sing.

"What that tells him he can no longer do is taking a cover at the door leaving with a gift of marijuana. It's not legal in the state to do that, he's not a licensed distributor of marijuana that's to come has to go through property channel to do what he's doing right now," said Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield PD.

One customer was disappointed by the order.

"I think this is ridiculous, we voted for this law, and now somebody tries to make a business and make money this is all supposed to be legal and we get nothing, get it shut off," said an anonymous customer.

The order follows the call by two city councilors, Orlando Ramos and Mike Fenton to close down the facility.

They say the store is trying to dodge the current retail ban on marijuana sales.

"They are offering allegedly for $20 an entrance fee to a club, which is nothing more than an open warehouse. Once in the warehouse you're swiftly given a gift in exchange for joining that club on a temporary basis and that gift includes your choice of various strains of marijuana," said Fenton.

Earlier in the day Western Mass News stopped by the store to see a small parking lot jam packed with cars and a long line out the door of the facility.

Next door to the pot store is the School of Fish which sells fish , aquariums, and other supplies.

The pot store next door is not good for his business.

"I imagine it's had some negative impact, overall busy, but when it's difficult to park it will have some negative impact," said David Szpakowski, an employee of School of Fish.

Mayor Sarno said the order has been in the works for a few days.

His office and the police department worked with the attorney general's office to get the order put in place.



Western Mass News requested to speak with the pot store manager, but the door was locked when crews arrived to the store.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.