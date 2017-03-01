Springfield police warn residents of recent spike in car break-ins

The Springfield Police Department is urging residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times.

Sgt. John Delaney posted to the department’s Facebook page after he said they’ve seen a “slight spike” in cars being broken into.

He said in most cases victims left valuable items on seats and center consoles while their doors were unlocked.

Residents should be advised that thieves will walk down any street or private driveway while peeking into car windows and testing door handles to see if they are open, according to Sgt. Delaney.

Delaney said suspects will go car to car looking around until they can find visible items in the vehicle with the doors unlocked. His advice is even if you’re running into the store, or parking in your driveway to always lock your car.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity should always dial 911.

