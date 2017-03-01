Conway residents prepare for another round of severe weather

It's been only two days since a tornado tore through the town of Conway, and more severe weather could be heading their way.



There's still a fair amount of activity going on as crews have been taking down trees, all in an effort to try and clear up from this weekend’s storm.

Residents of Conway have been hard at work clearing trees and debris following Saturday night’s tornado.



Chair of the Select board, John o’Rourke says that he didn’t get an alert for Saturday’s storm, but he received one from MEMA for as more is heading their way.



“Hopefully today of the roads and debris will be done,” said Rourke.



In Pumpkin Hollow the hardest hit houses have buttoned up the hatches with tarps on roofs.

Many residents are staying with family and friends. The town is working on getting an estimate together in terms of a funding request from the state for aide.



"It’s the town’s expenses. What we have spent on equipment to be out on the roads is just our own resources,” Rourke continued.

