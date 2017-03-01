Local bishop reflects on President Trump's address to Congress

Refugees who were slated to relocate to Western Mass. were stopped by President Trump’s travel ban last month.

Now that some families are able to begin the resettlement process in Northampton and Westfield, one local religious leader is using the first day of Lent to remind people about tolerance.

President Donald Trump delayed plans to sign a re-worked travel ban after he received positive reaction to his first address to Congress last night where he condemned anti-semitism and hate crimes.

That’s something one local religious leader is asking of his congregation.

In his first address to congress, President Donald Trump condemned the shooting of two Indian men in Kansas.



“While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its ugly forms,” said President Trump.



Bishop Mitchell Rozanski used his noon mass to remind his congregation about inclusion, both in opposition to hate crimes, and in support of refugee resettlement during this heightened political time.



“We certainly as a church do believe that we have to have proper boundaries for our country but also that we are a country that began with those that were refugees seeking to practice their religion, who were seeking to live free. Those who wish to come over here now have that same motivation and mind,” said Bishop Rozanski.



He says he is committed to working on the resettlement of 51 refugees to Northampton. It’s something Catholic charities has been working on for months, and he believes now is the perfect time to talk about it.



“When I think of the season of Lent, I think it is a time not only when we give up and sacrifice. We do that for the ability to reach out to others, to our neighbors,” Bishop Rozanski noted.



So far, two refugee families have moved to Westfield and Northampton.

Bishop Rozanski's spoke to the congregation about the rise in anti-semitism.



“It shows that there is still evil, there is still hate in our country,” said Bishop Rozanski.



Springfield’s Jewish Community Center in Springfield received a threatening letter back in January, it was found to be not credible but scary for visitors.



“It’s scary, let’s face it, it’s always been a scare for the Jewish people,” said Saundra Solomon.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.