Crews prepare for potential tree damage pending storm

Western Mass. has seem some wild weather over the past few weeks, and homeowners should take notice of the hidden dangers that may be lurking near your home.

High winds we are expected for Wednesday night and it can really do some damage to trees.

"I think residents need to be aware of what's happening if they see trees that are damaged and limbs hanging especially over power lines they should contact their city or town," said David Graziano, the Tree Warden in Wilbraham.

A low hanging branch or sick tree can cause major power outages if it falls on power lines. When a dangerous event like that happens its best to call emergency personnel.

"If a tree gets hit by lightning, and say and it falls across the road closing a road that would be considered an emergency," Graziano continued.

Cities like West Springfield and Chicopee have crews out every day trimming trees.

Other towns rely on residents to contact them when a tree needs attention. With high winds expected residents should keep a close eye and be aware.

"I think they just need to watch the weather be aware of what's going on and if you see the tree that's a danger and can endanger public safety just make the authorities aware of it that's all," said Graziano.

A falling tree can cause major home and vehicle damage, it can even be deadly if it falls.

Crews were out trimming a tree at parks and near roads in order to be sure it doesnt fall and injure someone walking by.

Trees that are on private property need to be addressed by the homeowner and an independent contractor.

"If it's within the right-of-way it's usually the town or city's responsibility and that's their responsibility of the town. Tree warden's are to protect all the trees all the town trees in the right-of-way on town property schools things like that. But if it is a private tree that's usually the responsibility of the homeowner," Graziano concluded.

Many local town Department of Public Works say their towns trees are in good shape.

