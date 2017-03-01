Lia Surprise Squad helps local women dress for success

Looking good tends to make people feel good and when you feel good, you often perform better.

So this week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to help local women suit up to get the job they want with help from Dress for Success.

Everyone knows that when look good, you feel good and one local organization dedicates their time to finding that feeling for women across the valley who need a little extra help.

We went to the Dress for Success store in the Eastfield Mall to donate $500 worth of business casual wear for future working women.

The store gets anywhere between 10 to 20 donations a week and usually three to five a day.

While the store said that the donations can be extremely generous, they are always in need for the next women who come in looking to get suited up.

The Lia Surprise Squad had one more trick up our sleeve for two lucky ladies who walked in, waiting to be suited, by donating handbags.

Volunteers like Beth Lopata said that the difference that a beautiful outfit can make in the lives of these women of all ages is truly extraordinary.

"I think it's incredible when I was suiting she was hesitant, but she got the job got 12 outfits and she just was hugging us and saying you made such a difference," said Beth Lopata.

To nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

