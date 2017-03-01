Contractor accused of not finishing work for Springfield family fails to appear in court

A Springfield veteran and his wife say they are out more than $12,000 after a local contractor took their money, partly demolished their home, never to be seen again.

On Wednesday, the contractor, Mike Lyons, failed to appear in court. He now faces criminal charges.

In the meantime, the couple's home is still in shambles.

"I just want this over. I don't even know if i can face him again because of the type of person he is," said Richard Kagan.

Air Force Veteran Richard Kagan called Wednesday a small victory.

Back in November of 2016, Kagan and his wife, Helene, gave contractor Troy "Mike" Lyons a check for $12,400 to re-side their Sixteen Acres home and build a garage.

They said that the check was cashed, part of the siding ripped off, excavation work started, but then, they said, Lyons vanished.

"Every time I come home I see that. It's depressing. It makes my house look like a dump," said Kagan.

It turns out the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulations said Lyons' home improvement registration license was revoked back in 2009 for a similar issue.

The Springfield Police Major Crimes Office got involved and Mike Lyons was summoned to appear in court Wednesday morning, but was a no-show.

"The suspect did not come to court today, so he will be arraigned. He will get a letter from the court to stand before the judge on charges of larceny by scheme," said Det. Greg McCain.

The court magistrate today determined this will now be handled as a criminal case, not civil.

"In this issue, because he had a license that was suspended or revoked, it became larceny by scam because he knew he didn't have a license to do the work," McCain noted.

Police are now asking anyone who may have had issues with Lyons home improvement to come forward.

"I would just like to get all of my money back and try to find a decent contractor, a licensed contractor that will finish my house and my wife won't be in tears anymore," said Kagan.

The journey has been an emotional one for the Kagans.

"I want to get back to a normal life and that's not happening. Maybe now it will," said Kagan.

The Kagan family has had more bad luck with their renovations.

The veterans group who had stepped forward last fall to volunteer to fix their home has since dissolved, which means no work has been done.



In the meantime, Mike Lyons will be summoned again to appear for an arraignment to take place within the next 30 days.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.