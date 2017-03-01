Springfield AHL legend Bruce Landon set to retire

This Friday, before the Springfield Thunderbirds game, AHL hockey legend Bruce Landon will be honored.

In true Bruce Landon fashion, he told Western Mass News he is humbled and honored at being recognized.

Landon is stepping down after nearly 50 years in the game.

On Friday March 3, he will be honored before the game against Lehigh Valley at the MassMutual Center on Bruce Landon Way, the street named after him for all he's meant for hockey in Springfield.

It will be a special night for Landon and his family.

"I don't believe I deserve it sometimes, but I will enjoy it. I've got a lot of family and friends going to be here and it will be a fun night and a nice way to say goodbye," said Landon.

Landon is well-known for saving and keeping minor league hockey alive in Springfield.

Little did he realize when he first came to town nearly five decades ago would he have such an influence on the game he loved so much.

"I came here in 1969 as a rookie goaltender. Thought I'd have a career in the NHL, but too many injuries ended that for me. I was fortunate enough to get into the front office in December of 1977 and stay there ever since," Landon noted.

Landon said that it's time for him to leave and he said the franchise is in good hands.

"I'll look forward to coming to a game next year and as I jokingly say, I'll be able to come to a game and for the first time in my life have a beer and if I want to leave after the second period, I can leave, so I'm looking forward to that as well," said Landon.

As he steps down, Landon said that he'll miss the people he's been associated the most both at the professional level and the fan base.

"The only thing I ask the fans don't take it for granted, attendance up, let's keep it going in that direction, let's make sure this team stays here," Landon concluded.

