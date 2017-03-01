Storm map reveals tornado path in Conway

Tree crews and residents are still cleaning up in Conway from Saturday’s tornado, but they were up against the clock as more storms rolled through the area today.

The town is learning more about Saturday's tornado that didn't kill or injure anyone, but it carved through the town leaving debris behind.

Homeowners in Pumpkin Hollow have battened down the hatches after Saturday's tornado, which according to new information this morning, touched down not just once, but three times in the town of Conway.

Western Mass News exclusively got a look at the map from the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, showing the storm’s path from Goshen to Ashfield and then through Conway.

The storm continued on Route 116, but Baker said that the main thing that caught his eye was the damage indicated north of the tornado’s path.

Baker is the Fire Chief in town and said the tornado was quick, but thanks for the hard work of his department and residents, they were able to react quickly.

And using reports from those in town and with the map, crews have been working on clearing the remaining debris and will tackle any additional damage that could be created from tonight’s storm.

