Parishioners observe Ash Wednesday at Saint Michael's Cathedral

Catholics observed the start of lent today, Ash Wednesday.

At Saint Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, parishioners came in throughout the day for the religious observance.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent, which runs until Easter.

Catholics and other Christians traditionally have ashes applied to their foreheads on this day, as a way to show their faith.

Those who observe lent are also encouraged to give up or modify a habit.

