Western Mass lion's club donates generous grant to Conway tornado victims

Acts of generosity and donations continue to pour into the Conway community.

One local organization was able to give a grant worth thousands of dollars.



Several leaders of Lion's Clubs in Western Mass arrived to the Conway town hall with a $10,000 grant that can be used to help those who were impacted by Saturday's tornado.

This isn't the first time the Lion's Club has helped those impacted by a twister.

"I was involved when the tornado hit Springfield so I know what it meant so to do something for the people in Conway makes me feel good," said District Gov. of Western Mass Lions Club, Linda Carr.

The grant money can be used on things like medicine, clothing, medical supplies and toiletries.

If you would like to donate to the victims of Saturday's tornado in Conway, click the link to visit the town's GoFundMe page here

