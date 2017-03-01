Jewish community leaders respond to recent anti-semitic acts

There’s been a wave of threats against Jewish community centers across the country, including one right here in Western Massachusetts.

More than 100 Jewish community centers nationwide have received bomb threats since the beginning of the year, and a number of Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized with gravestones overturned.

It’s something that leaders of Jewish communities say they’ve been dealing with for years, but a recent rise in threats against them are prompting a discussion about security.

And many are reacting to President Donald Trump’s first address to congress last night, where he condemned anti-semitism and hate crimes.

President Donald Trump condemned attacks against Jews during the opening of his speech Tuesday night.

“We see ourselves, and I think the Jewish community sees itself as a vital, integral part of American life,” said Rabbi James Greene.

The JCC found a threatening note left in the building during the first week of January, frightening regular visitors.

Saundra Solomon spends three days a week with her friends at the JCC.

“My kids went to camp here and daycare. It’s a marvelous place, it really is,” said Solomon.

But it’s no secret that there’s been a wave of anti-semitic attacks across the country.

Police said that more than 100 headstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia over the weekend, and less than a week after a similar act of vandalism occurred at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

That’s why religious leaders here in Western Mass are speaking out against such attacks.

“Unfortunately it’s not something that’s new. It’s something to be concerned about,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky.

“It’s something we’re very, very aware of and our doors are always locked.”

Principal of Longmeadow’s Jewish day school, Kosofsky said that security is always on his mind.

“We’re more in touch with the authorities of how to deal with these and how to prepare for these issues.”

And religious leaders from outside of the Jewish faith are also responding to these threats.

“When we as Christians look to the lord for atoning for our sins, we also remember the sins that have been done against the Jewish people over the past 100’s of years, but particularly in these very recent weeks,” said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.

The Jewish community leaders we spoke to today tell us they will not live in fear, and instead remain vigilant and aware of what’s going on nationally.

