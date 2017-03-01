Car knocks down power pole on Chapin St. in Ludlow

Ludlow Police and Fire Dept. have responded to an accident on Chapin St. where a car hit a power pole.

Police tell us that a party was transported to the hospital, but just for observation.

Chapin St. is currently blocked off between Wilson and Fuller St. and wires are down.

Eversource crews have also responded to the scene.

