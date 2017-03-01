Chicopee Police respond to two-car head on crash on Grattan St.

Chicopee Police responded to Grattan Street late Wednesday night for serious two-car head on crash next to the I-391 ramp.

Officers and a Crash Reconstruction have responded, and traffic was currently being detoured on to 391.

Two parties were transported to the hospital and one is reported to be in serious condition.

Western Mass News will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.