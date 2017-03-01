Bill proposed to ban Mass. high schools from using Native American mascots

Two local state representatives are backing a bill that would ban high schools from using Native American team names, mascots, or logos.

It came to a boil in western Mass., when the Turners Falls school committee voted to drop their longtime mascot, the Indians.

They would be one of several schools in the state that would have to change their name if the bill passes, and much like the rest of the state, locals here are divided on the issue.

State representatives John Scibak and Jose Tosado are two local legislators who are backing the bill that would ban all Native American mascots.

The legislation would prohibit the use of:

"A name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom, or tradition that is used by a public school as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name."

But not everyone sees eye to eye on the issue.

Agawam has been the brownies for years.

Many locals who grew up with the mascots say it’s about tradition, and they believe the mascot honors Native Americans.

Two weeks ago, the Turners Falls school committee voted to drop the school's Indian logo and mascot, and while many at the meeting were happy with the decision, others were disappointed.

Later in the spring, Turners Falls voters will be able to give their opinions on the mascot in a non-binding referendum.

It will be a while before this issue goes before the legislature. Filing the bill is just the first step. You can click here to see the proposal.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.