Scattered power outages remain across WMass

Some scattered power outages are still being reported across the area as the wind continues to whirl outside.

At one point late Thursday morning, over 3,000 Eversource and National Grid customers across western Massachusetts were without electricity.

In Agawam, over 2,100 customers were without electricity, but those customers have been restored, according to Eversource's outage map.

Eversource continues to report 479 outages spattered across their service area as of 2:30 p.m., with the most outages seen in Huntington.

National Grid's outage map shows just over 400 outages, with 92 of those in Belchertown.

