General Knox Rd. in Russell closed due to fallen tree

A fallen tree and some downed power lines have forced a portion of a Russell roadway to be closed.

Mass. State Police that General Knox Road is currently closed near Westwood Drive.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

