Easthampton Police identify suspects in stolen lawn sign case

Police have released new information on the investigation into some stolen lawn signs.

Late last month, several Easthampton residents reported that signs that read "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor" had been taken from the front of their homes.

The signs were inscribed with the message in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander said today that officers received information on Wednesday about "involved juvenile participants in the thefts."

Officers were able to identify the three suspects, who live in Easthampton, and after interviewing the juveniles and their parents, police were reportedly able to recover several of the stolen signs.

Alexander noted that information about the juveniles is not being released, the investigation is ongoing, and charges may be forthcoming.

