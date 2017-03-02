Strong winds have Conway residents on-alert

Heavy wind sent tree branches onto power lines and caused over half of the town of Conway to lose power.

Thursday morning, a transformer caught fire at South Deerfield Road, right next to the fork to Whately Road, which has remained closed since the tornado struck.

Wires went down and actually burned a section of the road and patches of grass in the yard of one homeowner.

"We have skylights and we saw a bright orange glow and heard a loud humming sound," Marc Desrosiers said. Desrosiers lives in the neighborhood the tornado touched down in. "And then we looked out the window and saw flames."

Eversource and police confirmed a tree branch set the transformer on fire and sent the power lines to the ground. The heavy winds caused even more outages in other parts of town. Eversource also confirmed that they replaced more than two dozen poles that were broken during the tornado.

While 98 percent of the town had power back by mid-morning, Eversource officials said that over 500 Conway customers were without power at 5 a.m.

Several homeowners said that they had the same uneasy feeling on Thursday morning that they felt last Saturday night.

"You could see from my house. It looked just like a tornado all over again, the sky was blue, and there was fire," said Helen Baker, the owner of Baker's Country Store.

"It was like it was happening again, Get up. Get dressed. Go to my business, start the generator and start all over," Baker added.

Power has been restored to all of the homes in Conway, according to Eversource. But, according to the companies outage map, 417 customers remain without power.

