Body of Army PFC. Brian Odiorne returns home to Ware

The body of a local soldier from Ware returned home Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. a police escort led a motorcade that carried Army Private First Class Brian Odiorne up a crowded Main Street.

Those who waited to show their respects, stood in the wind and cold as the motorcade traveled from Westover Air Reserve Base back to Odiorne's hometown.

People held flags and made signs. One reading: Honor and remember PFC Brian Odiorne.

Bill Pawlowski, of Ware, was in attendance and a Vietnam veteran. He remembered traveling this exact same road when he returned from his deployment, but under very different circumstances.

"I got a chance to drive up this road when I came back from Vietnam, this person is coming back in a coffin, it means a lot to me for the service he's done," Pawlowski said.

Odiorne died in Iraq during a non-combat incident over a week ago.

He died in Al Anbar Province while supporting operation inherent resolve, the military's name for its campaign against Isis in Iraq and Syria.

Others who turned out to remember Odiorne said they knew the family and that is what made things even worse.

"I knew the family worked with his uncle and we're a small town and we know everyone so it hurts," Gary Laperle said.

The cause of Odiorne's death remains under investigation. He was a 2014 graduate of Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical high school in Palmer.

There, he studied machine technology and played football at Pathfinder.

Odiorne's wake will be held on March 3 at the Charbonneau Funeral Home in Ware, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

His funeral is planned for March 4 at 10 a.m. from All Saints Church.

