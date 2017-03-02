Southampton man facing child pornography charges

A Southampton man is facing federal child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 70-year-old Bruce Singer of Southampton was indicted Thursday on five counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Investigators allege that Singer engaged in "several acts of distributing and receiving electronic child pornography files and possessed more than a dozen child pornography files", according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office.

?Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.