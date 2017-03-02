Springfield MGM executives respond to CT casino

MGM Springfield Executives met Thursday morning with the State's Gaming Commission to give an update on construction progress, problem gambling, prevention, and hiring.

They also responded to the announcement from earlier this week that a Connecticut tribal gaming company has chosen East Windsor as the site of the state's third planned casino.

Casino and city officials met with members of the Massachusetts Gaming commission at the Mass Mutual Center to provide an update to one of the city's largest development project in decades.



MGM Springfield representatives said construction is on schedule and on track to open September 2018 despite the newly announced competition just over the border in Connecticut.

Mike Mathis is the President of MGM Springfield, and he says they'll pay close attention to what kind of facility the Connecticut casino will be.

"It may impact any of our visitation if it ever comes to fruition, perhaps, but as you know we're putting up a real unique product here as an urban resort, it's got the MGM flag. We think Connecticut would be better served by a more competitive process and we want to be one of those competitors," said Mathis.

MGM will create at least 3,000 new jobs at the casino and plans to bring a formal hiring plan to a future meeting of the gaming commission for approval.

March is 'problem gambling awareness month' and MGM officials talked about hiring someone who will be an advocate for gamers to stop those who might gamble 'too much'.

There are still some questions about where market-rate housing would go, MGM says it's considering the use of property on elm street but this is not official just yet.



