Wind gusts cause power outages, trees down in western Mass

High wind gusts caused a number of problems for many across Western Mass.

In Southwick, dozens of trees came down in result of Thursday's howling winds.



Over in West Springfield, their DPW brought in extra manpower after a tree landed on top of a house.

The base of the tree snapped from the bottom and damaged the roof and the yard. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Not only did trees come down, but other towns like Belchertown and Agawam were without power for most of the afternoon.

Sticks, leaves, and small branches and trash cans were seen all over the roads in Western Mass.

Thankfully, the wind gusts will subside, but freezing temperatures are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

