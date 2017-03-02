Springfield pot store owner speaks out after city issued cease and desist order

A pot store that is accused of giving away marijuana in exchange for a $20 cover charge has closed after the city of Springfield issued a cease and desist order.

A lot of people were in line waiting to get inside the store, but all they saw was a 'closed' sign hanging on the door.



Tawyana Williams was hoping to check out 'Mary Jane' a store that charged a $20 cover charge in exchange for a 'free sample.'



"I see they closed it very quickly like they said they would. I don't think anything was going on wrong, it was just $20 to come in," said Williams.



Local law enforcement and city officials discovered that the 'free sample' was marijuana, and that's when the city issued the order and shut the store down.

The owner of 'Mary Jane Makes Your Heart Sing' told Western Mass News he is working with city officials on moving forward.



"There are avenues that you have to take to distribute marijuana. In Massachusetts, the election legalized it but not to the point where you can sell it. Now, the state still has to legislate that," said Sgt. John Delaney.



Springfield police say they're now looking out for other 'similar' businesses.



"We're monitoring other places in the city to make sure that they fall in line with what the city and the state have legislated," Delaney noted.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke exclusively to Western Mass News with the same concerns.



"You have these establishments that are trying to skirt and evade the law," said Mayor Sarno.



One of the owners of Mary Jane released a statement to Western Mass News that said, "We operated within state guidelines to the best of our knowledge. We are cooperating with the police and will work with city officials moving forward."



As for now they say customers should monitor social media for their plans for reopening.

