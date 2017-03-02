Gov. Baker speaks out after meeting with fallen soldier's family

The Ware community prepares to lay to rest Army PFC. Brian Odiorne. The fallen soldier’s body arrived home Thursday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker spoke about his visit with Odiorne’s family. He told Western Mass News that Odiorne was a beloved brother and an accomplished athlete.

“They’ve been amazed by the amount of positive outreach, and support from the folks in Ware, and Pathfinder where Brian went to school…It’s just sad,” said Baker.

Odiorne is remembered for his dedicated service to our country and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

While nothing can console the family during this difficult time, they find solace in the overwhelming support throughout the community.

“We honor, and we cherish, and we celebrate them. The men and women who serve. But we should always remember that for everyone one of them, there’s a mom and a dad, a brother and a sister, a husband and a wife. Who gives them permission to keep us safe and serve our country,” said Baker.

The governor said he would continue to offer support for the family alongside the Massachusetts community.

