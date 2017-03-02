Springfield police arrest 3 alleged heroin dealers

Pictured from Left to Right: John Silinski, Michael Dise, Stephen Dise (Mugshots courtesy of Springfield PD)

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested in downtown Springfield Wednesday night after police set up a surveillance investigation.

Sgt. Delaney said detectives were in place to watch their targeted suspect, John Silinski while he stood at the corner of Main and Liberty Street.

Detectives saw a Chevy Impala with two men inside pull over to the side of Main Street and drop “Louis Vuitton” heroin bags to Silinski, according to Sgt. Delaney.

Officers stopped the Impala on Buckingham Street. The driver and the passenger were arrested after police found 8 “Louis Vuitton” heroin bags and $1,037 in cash.

Silinski was also placed under arrest. Delaney said he was in possession of 5 “Louis Vuitton” heroin bags.

Silinski age 49, of 903 Main Street, West Springfield was charged with:

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute

Michael W. Dise age 38 of 14 Manhattan Street, Springfield, and Stephen Dise age 26 of 53 Buckingham Street, Springfield face the following charges:

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute

Michael Dise charged with Operating With a Revoked License

