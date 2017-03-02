Suspect in a NY shooting was arrested in an Adams apartment

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Adams this morning who was believed to be a suspect from a shooting in New York.

Jovan Bailey, 29, was found in an apartment on Howland Ave. in Adams with two unidentified people.

Prior to his arrest, U.S. Marshals from the NY and NJ fugitive task force were searching for Bailey after a warrant for his arrest was issued from the Suffolk County Court in the State of New York following a shooting.

Bailey is accused of shooting an unidentified male in Long Island, NY back in January 2017.

Marshals in New York let the fugitive task force in Springfield know that Bailey was believed to be hiding out somewhere in western Massachusetts.

With assistance from the Adams Police Dept. and Mass. State Police, Marshals from Springfield and NY were able to locate Bailey and apprehend him in the Howland Ave. apartment.

Bailey is now facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

2nd Degree Assault

In the arrest of Bailey, Marshals said that he was found asleep, and didn’t try to resist or evade capture.

He was arrested without incident.

