Local homeless shelter prepare to house more for cold weather

With the weather expected to get significantly colder, some homeless shelters are preparing for a late surge in people looking to get warm.

Friends of the Homeless in Springfield said they try not to turn anyone away, but they are at capacity right now.

Every year when it starts to get cold, homeless shelters make sure they're ready for anyone who comes in.

"We have contingency plans for extreme weather conditions like this," said David Ware.

With temperatures expected to dip near zero in the next couple of days, homeless shelters, like Friends of the Homeless in Springfield, have been making preparations, like getting out more beds.

"As the weather gets warmer, alot of people that don't like to stay in shelters will leave, however, when it gets cold, those people usually come back in."

The shelter said that right now, they're at capacity, serving about 185 people in total, but when the weather turns cold, they try to not turn anyone away.

"We open up an overflow area, which is out in the front, so we have extra cots and blankets and sheets and towels to help people."

This latest round of frigid weather comes as Massachusetts has seen one of the highest increases in family homelessness in the country.

The Boston Foundation said that Massachusetts is just one of two states, where more than half of the homeless population is made up of families.

While most of the people that walk in are alone, the Friends of the Homeless said to make sure everyone is comfortable, they can always use things like toothpaste, blankets, underwear, and t-shirts.

"We could always use extra funding and donations to help out with the things around here."

Massachusetts is a “Right to Shelter“ state, which means families with children who become homeless are guaranteed shelter.

