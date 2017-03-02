Mass. State Police seize trafficking amount of drugs from two Springfield locations

The Mass. State Police Gang Unit seized trafficking weight amounts of heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, following a search warrant executed yesterday morning at two drug houses in Springfield.

Assisted by the Western Mass. Gang Task Force, investigators were able to determine that two locations in Springfield were distributing illegal narcotics.

Along with drugs, $3,538 was also seized.

Also involved in the investigation was State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, the State Police C3 Policing Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.