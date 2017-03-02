Over 600 bags of heroin seized in drug bust in Springfield

Springfield Police Dept.’s Narcotics Detectives arrested four drug dealers earlier this evening, along with seizing a large amount of heroin following a search warrant.

The investigation into a Maple St. apartment led to the arrest of:

Magdalena Rodriguez, age 33

Antonio Perez, age 54

Yashira Perez, age 34

Monserrate Rodriguez, age 43

They were all charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine 38-100 Grams

Possession of Heroin w/Intent

V.D.F.S.Z.

C.V.N.D.L.

Antonio Perez was additionally charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Dudley District Court Default Warrant issued for

Possession to Distribute Heroin

Possession to Distribute Cocaine

Conspiracy

In this investigation, 607 bags of heroin were seized, as well as 42 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 1 .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with eight rounds, and $3,233.

Suspects are currently being held overnight in police lock-up and pending their arraignment in Springfield District Court.

