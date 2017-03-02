Over 600 bags of heroin seized in drug bust in Springfield

Springfield Police Dept.’s Narcotics Detectives arrested four drug dealers earlier this evening, along with seizing a large amount of heroin following a search warrant.
The investigation into a Maple St. apartment led to the arrest of:
They were all charged with:
Antonio Perez was additionally charged with:
In this investigation, 607 bags of heroin were seized, as well as 42 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 1 .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with eight rounds, and $3,233.
Suspects are currently being held overnight in police lock-up and pending their arraignment in Springfield District Court.
