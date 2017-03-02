Over 600 bags of heroin seized in drug bust in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Over 600 bags of heroin seized in drug bust in Springfield

Springfield Police Dept.’s Narcotics Detectives arrested four drug dealers earlier this evening, along with seizing a large amount of heroin following a search warrant.

The investigation into a Maple St. apartment led to the arrest of:

  • Magdalena Rodriguez, age 33
  • Antonio Perez, age 54
  • Yashira Perez, age 34
  • Monserrate Rodriguez, age 43

They were all charged with:

  • Trafficking in Cocaine 38-100 Grams
  • Possession of Heroin w/Intent
  • V.D.F.S.Z.
  • C.V.N.D.L.

Antonio Perez was additionally charged with:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Dudley District Court Default Warrant issued for
  • Possession to Distribute Heroin
  • Possession to Distribute Cocaine
  • Conspiracy

In this investigation, 607 bags of heroin were seized, as well as 42 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 1 .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with eight rounds, and $3,233.

Suspects are currently being held overnight in police lock-up and pending their arraignment in Springfield District Court.

