Frigid temps and bitter wind chills grip western Mass this weekend

Snow showers and squalls quickly moved through western Mass during the evening with a strong, Arctic cold front. Temperatures continue to drop behind the front and winds remain blustery with gusts to 30-40mph. Wind chills will be near and below 0 Saturday morning. In Berkshire County, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight to 10am for wind chills of -15 to -24!

High pressure will keep us dry and sunny for Saturday, but we stay cold and very blustery. Wind gusts will continue at 25-35mph and our high temperatures will only climb into the lower and middle 20s! Wind chills will hover near 0 much of the day. If the breeze can keep up, we may have wind chills at -15 for the Berkshires Saturday night into Sunday morning as temps fall to around 0.

With high pressure in control, we stay dry and mainly sunny Sunday and Monday with milder daytime temps, but very cold nights. Temperatures will be back to ‘mild’ by Tuesday as our next storm system moves from the Great Lakes to the Hudson Bay. We will have more clouds and scattered showers during the day, then a period of rain Tuesday night with a cold front. It doesn’t get colder right away this time, but we do dry out to end the week.