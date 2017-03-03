Agawam High students dismissed following online threat

A threat forced an Agawam school to dismiss students this morning and now, an investigation is underway after a disturbing post on social media surfaced.

The day started off just like any other day at Agawam High School, then students and staff were told to shelter-in-place.

"The safety of our school personnel and students is what is most important," said Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen.

Just as students settled into homeroom, a shelter-in-place order went into effect.

"As the protocol went through, we knew something was up," said Zachary Hodges, a senior.

Hodges said concerns piqued as word spread about the threat.

"They had a heavy police presence they were checking the lockers," Hodges explained.

Students were able to reach out to family members via text message.

Just after 9 a.m., students were dismissed. Buses lined up to take students home, so police could conduct a thorough investigation.

"When it comes to social media, one person likes something and it's instantly, shared with tens, hundreds, perhaps thousands of persons," said Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis.

The threat popped up on social media and quickly gained a lot of traction. While the post was not directly targeting Agawam High School or any specific students, the amount of attention was cause for alarm.

Late Friday afternoon, Gillis explained that investigators have found that the post was a 'screenshot' of a social media post that was posted by an Agawam High School student, which was then shared with and by other Agawam High students.

"The persons identified in the conversation contained with the 'screenshot' were quickly determined to not be students of Agawam High School. Those names were also shared with police officials assigned to schools in our surrounding communities and it was subsequently determined that these persons were not students in any of those schools either," Gillis explained.

Detectives have learned that the posts originated with a student who lives in a state on the west coast. Agawam Police are currently working with officials out there to determine the identity of that person who originated the post and provide assistance as they begin their investigation.

"Our detectives did speak with several students of the Agawam High School who had shared or discussed the 'screenshot' during this investigation. Many rumors have been widely circulated on various social media platforms that we detained three individuals, and that one had a gun. This information is patently false. As just stated, we did speak with individuals who had shared the 'screenshot,' but we did not detain anyone, and none of those students were in possession of a firearm," Gillis added.

Thankfully, everyone was safe. Officials said that students and staff were never in imminent danger.

Numerous agencies, including the FBI, are working together to crack the case.

