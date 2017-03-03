NASCAR drivers try to pronounce some Massachusetts towns

Every state has their share of quirky city and town names and Massachusetts is no exception.

If you're not from the Bay State, it might be confusing to pronounce towns like Gloucester, Peabody, Billerica, and Worcester.

The folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway put some of NASCAR's drivers - including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr. - to the test and as the facility noted in a Facebook post "it went about as expected."

Be sure to tune in this weekend as NASCAR's best hit the track in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX 6.

The next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Loudon will be the New Hampshire 301 on July 16.

