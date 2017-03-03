Ray Hershel Scholarship Contest - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Ray Hershel Scholarship Contest begins at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, March 3, 2017, and ends at 5:00 pm E.T. on Friday, April 7, 2017. Entries must be received by 5:00 pm E.T. on Friday, April 7, 2017, to be eligible.

Sponsor: WGGB/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty Street Springfield, MA

HOW TO ENTER: Parent/legal guardian may enter their eligible child by submitting their child’s minimum 1,000-word essay explaining the importance of serving the community and how they plan to make a difference now and after graduation from college. By signing the approval form, the entrant's parent/guardian certifies that he/she has read the Official Rules and WGGB's privacy policy and consents to all terms on behalf of the entrant. Entrants must also send a cover page including the child’s name, parent/legal guardian name and required approval signature, parent/legal guardian phone number, parent/legal guardian e-mail address, name of high school, age, and a one (1) sentence description of post-high school plans. Entrants must send essay and cover page via email to WMnews.Contests@westernmassnews.com with the words “Ray Hershel Scholarship Essay Contest” in the subject box. Essay and cover page must be in .pdf or .doc format. Entries must be original, created by entrant’s child, unpublished, and may not have won any previous prize or award. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to request additional information from entrants, reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any essays or related materials that are deemed obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with its editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsor believes may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsor, or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA, 18 years of age or older, who are the parent/legal guardian of a student at least 13 years of age who is currently a senior in high school as of 3/3/17, will graduate in 2017, and agrees to appear in a television segment. Employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGGB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.

JUDGING: On or about Monday, April 10, 2017, at approximately 10:00 am E.T., a qualified panel of reporters and journalists appointed by WGGB will judge and score eligible entries on the basis of originality, impact, grammar and vocabulary. The entry with the highest score as determined by the judging panel will be selected as the winner. Potential winner/parent or legal guardian will be notified by phone and/or e-mail on or about Wednesday, May 1, 2017. Decisions of judges are final and binding in all respects. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at the WGGB address within five (5) business days of notification (and appearing in television segment). Unless other arrangements are made, winner will appear on a taped television segment the same time the prize is picked up. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

PRIZE: One (1) winner/parent or legal guardian will receive a $1,000 check to be used for college-related expenses for the winning student. The prize will be presented to the winner with prior parent or legal guardian written approval during a taped segment.

Sponsor will determine all elements of prize in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred or changed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

PRIVACY: Information collected from online entrants is subject to Sponsor’s online privacy policy at http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible, stolen or lost e-mail entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

RELEASES: Parents/guardians of entrants (as a condition of prize acceptance) authorize the Sponsor to use their children’s name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner (parent/legal guardian if a minor) will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Publicity within six (6) days of notification. If the potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, or provide the required information by the due date the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be determined. By participating and winning a prize, winner/parent or legal guardian releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner or parent/legal guardian. Winner/parent or legal guardian will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize value. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Tuesday, 5/30/17 to Winner’s List/ Ray Hershel Scholarship Contest at the Sponsor’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to WMnews.Contests@westernmassnews.com In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

RAY HERSHEL SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

COVER SHEET

Parent/legal guardian name: ____________________________________

Parent/legal guardian e-mail: ____________________________________

Parent/legal guardian phone: _____________________________________

____________________________________________ _______________

Parent/legal guardian signature Date

Entrant name: _________________________________________________

Age: ___________ Name of high school: _________________________

Post high-school plans:

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.