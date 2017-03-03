Western Mass News offering the 2017 Ray Hershel Scholarship - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Western Mass News offering the 2017 Ray Hershel Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ray Hershel has covered news in western Massachusetts for over four decades. 

To honor his ongoing commitment to our community, Western Mass News is offering a $1,000 scholarship in his name to a local high school student eager to attend college after graduation.  

Contestants will write a 1,000 word essay about the importance of serving the community and how they plan to make a difference now, and once they are out of school.  

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

For complete rules and entry cover page, CLICK HERE.

No purchase is necessary.  The winning entry must be a legal resident of Franklin, Hampshire, or Hampden County.  Void where prohibited.

