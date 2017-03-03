Western Mass News offering the 2017 Ray Hershel Scholarship

Ray Hershel has covered news in western Massachusetts for over four decades.

To honor his ongoing commitment to our community, Western Mass News is offering a $1,000 scholarship in his name to a local high school student eager to attend college after graduation.

Contestants will write a 1,000 word essay about the importance of serving the community and how they plan to make a difference now, and once they are out of school.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

For complete rules and entry cover page, CLICK HERE.

No purchase is necessary. The winning entry must be a legal resident of Franklin, Hampshire, or Hampden County. Void where prohibited.

