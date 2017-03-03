Doctor accused of writing false prescriptions appears in court

A local doctor accused of writing false prescriptions was arraigned in a Springfield courtroom on Friday.



Frank Stirlacci, 55, was in court today to defend his former practice and his attorney said that they are confident they can prove he was legally treating his patients, as he had for decades.



Stirlacci faced a judge for the first time Friday morning to respond to 67 charges, including 46 counts of false prescriptions and 21 counts of false health care claims. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance with no special conditions



"It couldn't have gone better. We obviously agreed with the assistant district attorney, that he would be free to continue to do what he is doing," said Stirlacci's attorney Daniel Kelly.



Kelly said that the fact that he came from his new home in Indiana should come as a good sign to the law.



"That shows to all of us and the law that he is not at risk of flight," Kelly added.



Stirlacci had surrendered his medical license nearly a year ago in Massachusetts, when his Agawam and Springfield locations abruptly closed without notice, but he’s now practicing in the state of Indiana.



Kelly and the assistant district attorney on the case had already agreed on his release pending the next steps in the case, and Kelly is looking forward to hearing what the district attorney will present following a two-year long investigation into the charges.

The state’s case follows a federal investigation, which has already been dropped.



"He had a thriving practice here for decades, 3,500 patients. We don't see the falsity. He was just treating his own clients, his patients, so what's false in that?" Kelly noted.

A former employee who allegedly assisted Stirlacci, Jessica Miller, is also facing the same 67 charges and was arraigned in February.

Both Stirlacci and Miller will return to court in June.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.