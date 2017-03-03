Pot store owner speaks out about closing

One of the owners of a store shut down by the city of Springfield is speaking out.

The store - Mary Jane Makes Your Heart Sing - had a $20 cover charge to get inside. In exchange, customers would get a 'free sample' of marijuana.

People were still pulling up to the store on Friday, two days after the city of Springfield issued a cease and desist order.



“I smiled every day that we were open here," said Charles Christian, owner of Mary Jane Makes Your Heart Sing in Springfield.

Christian was saddened by the city’s decision to close his shop. It operated like a club. Customers would pay a cover charge and then receive a ‘free sample’ of marijuana.



“There are medical benefits to marijuana. Granted, we are not a medical dispensary, but my wife has Stage 4 cancer and I truly believe that significantly helped her get past that." Christian noted.

It’s a personal thing for Christian and his wife, who has a medical marijuana card. After he saw the ways his wife was benefiting from cannabis, he wondered about all the people who needed it, but didn’t have it...



“Not everyone can afford the medical card. In addition to that, you need a doctor’s approval. Recreational marijuana opened it up to many of those individuals who could not afford to go through that process," Christian noted.



That’s why, after retiring from the insurance business, Christian opened Mary Jane - something he called a passion project.



“We did everything that we thought we needed to do to open up the store. We were operating for a good six weeks before the cease and desist order," Christian explained.



Now, Christian worries for some of his customers.



“We have chocolate bars. One person who suffers from seizures, that’s all he came in for, which made me feel good, that we were at least trying to help," Christian said.

Christian said he’s working on a plan to reopen.



“We’re gonna try to go through all the legal channels to get back up and running, so that we can legally sell marijuana," Christian noted.



Earlier this week, Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that the city is cracking down on these sorts of business, but had no further comment in response to today’s news conference at Mary Jane’s.



"We will definitely do whatever we can to try to reopen," Christian noted.



As for now, the owners of this pop-up marijuana store said customers should monitor social media for their plans for reopening.

