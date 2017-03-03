Officials investigating bomb threat at Springfield JCC

Officials are investigating a bomb threat made to the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Crews were called to the facility just before 3 p.m. Friday.

The JCC remains closed for the rest of the day Friday.

The Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad continues to investigate the incident.

At this time, we do not know exactly what that letter said, but it was threatening in nature.

We were able to speak to the rabbi and he offered some words to the community.

"Threats like this against the Jewish community stroke at the heart what it means and what makes America a special place of diversity and inclusion tolerance and community. The JCC is the living room on this community and we will remain committed to the members and larger community and we're going to be here, opening our doors to make sure everybody feels welcome here at the JCC," said Rabbi James Greene.

Late Friday afternoon, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement that read:

“Commissioner Barbieri and I will continue to work with state and federal authorities to pursue the individual or individuals who perpetrated this dastardly crime in hopes to bringing the person or persons to swift and just punishment. The recent rash of bomb threats and vandalism to Jewish centers and vandalism to cemeteries is absolutely unacceptable and terrible and will not be tolerated. It must be swiftly dealt with. Anything that I or our Police Department can do for our Jewish community will be done.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

