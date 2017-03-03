Springfield Police searching for attempted robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police searching for attempted robbery suspect

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an attempted unarmed robbery.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a 58-year-old woman walked into an ATM at 600 State Street and withdrew some money.

"As she returned to her car in the parking lot, a Hispanic female approached her, assaulted her and grabbed her purse." Delaney explained.

During a struggle for the purse, someone else in the parking lot saw what was going on and was able to scare the suspect away.

The suspect - who is seen in surveillance pictures from the ATM - did not get any money and the victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

