Die-hard golfers hit the links in Westfield

East Mountain Country Club in Westfield was open for business on Friday for the heartiest of golfers.

Despite the bitter temperatures, a couple of dozen die-hards took to the links today.

Some ditched golf shoes for snow boots and golf gloves for winter mittens.

East Mountain's motto: If the course is playable, let them play.

"[Do you know what the temperature is outside today?] I'm guessing in the low 30s which is fine. As long as it doesn't go below 30 and heavy winds, we're out here," said Neil Metcalf.

East Mountain said that they try to stay open as much as they possibly can in the winter, barring blizzards or any type of accumulating snow. They say even then, they get a knock on the door. There's always someone who wants to play.

