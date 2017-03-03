Food Bank announces new anti-hunger initiative

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has announced a new anti-hunger initiative and a new partnership with the Holyoke Health Center.

The initiative is designed to address three priorities of the Food Bank, which include erasing the stigma associated with hunger, developing a mechanism to provide integrated services for those who need them, and address issues related to public policy.

"This really drives the mission of the Food Bank, which is to feed our neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger," said Food Bank executive director Andrew Morehouse.

Care providers will screen pediatric patients and their families for food insecurity at the health center.

Their doctor will decide if they should be referred to the Food Bank for necessary resources.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.