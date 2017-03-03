Westfield first to use infrared technology to fix potholes

The up and down temperature roller coaster is doing a number on our roadways here in Western Mass.

The city of Westfield is the first in the area to attack the problem with a new $200,000 solution.

Infrared technology allows for those potholes to be fixed, not just patched, even in the dead of winter.



The new infrared pothole patching machine was purchased last fall and it's certainly winning over city residents and the employee's at the city's department of public works.



"It takes a little longer than the old way but it lasts 3,4 5 times longer. It should be good for 3,4, 5 years," said Tom Dubreuil, an employee for Westfield DPW.



Times were, in cold weather, potholes could only be patched instead of being semi-permanently fixed.



"The system before would have been either a cold patch or a hot mix material. You know, we'd clean the area out and just placed it in the hole and it just didn't adhere as well as this does," said Francis Cain, an employee of the Westfield DPW.

The machine uses conductors that are powered by special gas cylinders that get lowered over the pothole and the area gets heated up.

Leftover old material is taken out, the machine puts in new heated asphalt and rakes up the heated material and more asphalt will be added.



Then a heavy duty roller comes in to ensure the patch isn't going anywhere.



The blower enhances the heat which in turn transfers it to the roadway. It takes about 8 minutes to do it complete burn or heat up.



The DPW says it only takes a two-person crew to get the job done where in past times it used to take four. Also, they say the process is more environmentally friendly.



"I'm liking it right now but its not going to be too pleasant come July and August because that does throw off a lot of heat, about 360 degrees and it's blowing. But on a cold day like today it's got to feel better. You stand around and keep your hands warm," said one DPW employee.



This is the first winter for the new infrared patching truck.

The Westfield DPW says crews are responding to all calls about bad potholes.

