Otis Police bring 'Fist Bump Fridays' to schools

A program meant to bring students and law enforcement together quickly came to an end in Northampton after parents complained.

That program - High Five Fridays - was for officers to stand outside elementary schools and give students a high five as they went inside.

Now, the town of Otis is hoping to revamp that program, calling theirs 'Fist Bump Fridays'.

'Fist Bump Fridays' in Otis come just weeks after 'High Five Fridays' ended in Northampton - a story that has gained national attention and kept parents across western Massachusetts talking.

"I think it's interesting that there were complaints in the first place," said Bridget Krans.

Two of Krans' children go to Farmington River School in Otis. After following the story about the ending of 'High Five Fridays' in Northampton, she's happy to see a new tradition start in her town.

"I think it's great. Anything to get the community leaders involved with the kids and get everybody to know the police officers and be comfortable with them in the schools is fantastic," Krans added.

Otis Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki said that that's exactly what she wants for her department and town.

"We saw what happened in Northampton and we just thought it would be another thing we could do to support the kids and just send them off to have a nice weekend," Sarnacki explained.

Sarnacki went to Principal Thomas Nadolny with the idea.

"It's a first. I've been in education a long, long time. I've always been supportive of law enforcement being in our building," Nadolny said.

Students gave high fives and fist bumps to police officers as they left school Friday.

"We're just trying to show them that we support them and we understand the hard work they put into their schoolwork and we're here to support them. We're here as positive role models." said Otis Police Sgt. Dan Hamill.

As for Northampton, police and school officials are still working on coming up with a new program for law enforcement and students to interact.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.