Maple syrup: A sweet treat that helps boost the local economy

Governor Charlie Baker officially declared March, 'Maple Month' and to kick off the season, Steve's Sugar Shack in Westhampton tapped their first tree.



The start of maple syrup season is a sweet deal for our local economy in Western Mass.

"I think it's kind of a hidden part of our economy. It's done by a lot of different producers producing a little bit but our big picture ends up being a very large industry," said Steve Holy, Owner of Steve's Sugar Shack.



Stephen Holt has been making maple syrup in Westhampton since he was 12-years-old.

His business employs over 1,000 people, and his 15,000 acres of wood, produces 50 to 60-thousand gallons of maple syrup in Massachusetts every year.

"I used to visit neighbors and I enjoyed helping them sugaring and I thought I could do this. An old gent said here's six tickets and got washed up and boiled on the open fire and made 3 gallons of the blackest syrup you'd ever seen but I loved it because I made it," said Holt.



Steve is installing a custom-built evaporator to continue the tradition of producing the commonwealths sweetest crop, all thanks to state-funded energy efficiency grants.



"We're promoting a new system that will burn less wood with less emissions," Holt noted.



The demand for local maple products has increased in recent years as more consumers are finding different ways to use it.



"Even coffee you can add maple sugar too instead of conventional sugar and it's better for you," Holt continued.



It's gluten-free, allergen-free, fat-free, and healthier than conventional sweeteners.

It's a hot item that constantly sells out at Steve's Sugar Shack when the weekend restaurant is open between February and April.



"We make it right here in the sugar house while people are here enjoying their breakfast and literally the syrup can go from the evaporators to the table. If somebody ask I bring over warm syrup," said Holt.



Massachusetts has over 300 maple syrup farmers, their hard work brings in $6,000,000 annually.



