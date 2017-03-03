Pedestrian struck and killed in East Longmeadow

A man was struck and killed on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow Friday evening.

Sgt. Ingalls told Western Mass News he was walking by himself on the side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle at 6:00 p.m.

Shaker Road was closed for hours while police investigated the scene.

The State Police accident reconstruction team also responded to assist the East Longmeadow Police Department.

Sgt. Daniel Bruno confirmed Saturday morning that the pedestrian was a man. However, further details about his identity were not being released pending notification of his family.

The driver who was allegedly involved in this accident, did remain on scene police report.

At this point no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hampden District Attorney's Office, State Police, and the East Longmeadow Police Department.

We have reached out to the DA's Office for additional details and are awaiting their response.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information on-air and online as soon as it becomes available.

