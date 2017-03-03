Springfield Thunderbirds honor Bruce Landon

He's worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep hockey in Springfield alive.

Bruce Landon is retiring. Friday night, the Springfield Thunderbirds paid tribute to the man who without question has had the biggest influence on professional hockey in Springfield. He not only played here, he made Western Mass his home when his playing days ended. Bruce and former teammate Wayne LaChance established the Falcons after the Indians left for Worcester in 1994. And Bruce was instrumental in securing the franchise that would become the Thunderbirds.

He's retiring, knowing that hockey in Springfield is in good hands, “It's been a struggle over a number of years. We've been able to keep it here, we've worked hard over the last 25 years, whatever it's been. But it's here and a good ownership group. It's here to stay and I think that's what makes me most proud. I'm retiring at the end of April, but I know that everything's in good hands here.”

There was a pre-game ceremony before the game, featuring a video highlighting Bruce's career. And fans were treated to a Bruce Landon bobble head doll. Bruce says he now looks forward to coming to a Thunderbird's game next season, have a beer, and leave after the second period if he wants.