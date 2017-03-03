Springfield Rabbi speaks out after threats were found inside JCC

The Springfield Jewish Community Center was a recent target in light of threats made to JCC's across the country.

A threatening letter was found inside the men's locker room area, prompting the evacuation of the CC and closing for the night.

"They had a pretty swift evacuation and we called in law enforcement that came in a did a great job," said Rabbi James Greene.



The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad responded and swiftly evacuated everyone inside, including some children. Luckily, no one was hurt.



This threat is just the latest in a wave across the country where more than 100 JCC's have received threats in some way.

Friday, a former journalist was arrested in St. Louis, accused of making threats against at least eight Jewish institutions.



"Threats like this against the Jewish community stroke at the heart what it means and what makes America a special place of diversity and inclusion tolerance and community," said Rabbi Greene.



He says a JCC is so much more than just a building, it's a place for the community to come, no matter your background.



"The JCC is the living room on this community and we will remain committed to the members and larger community and we're going to be here opening our doors to make sure everybody feels welcome here," Rabbi Greene continued.



Police say they continue to investigate and there are no arrests. Rabbi Greene says the JCC will reopen Saturday morning as planned.

